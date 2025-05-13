Technical education: Less scope for higher education, salaries low

Education experts believe that technical education must be prioritised for the future of the country, and the government needs to take effective action in this regard.

According to sources at the Technical Education Board, technical education is offered in more than 12,000 institutions across the country. There are officially three levels of technical and vocational education. These include two-year SSC (Vocational) and two-year HSC (Vocational) as well as the four-year diploma course. Additionally, various institutions have courses of various lengths. The government has set a target to increase the rate of technical and vocational training by 30 per cent within the year 2030.

Education advisor Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar (CR Abrar) stated at an event in the capital on 28 April that technical education has long been neglected and requires structural reform. There is a shortage of trade-based teachers in educational institutions, along with a lack of necessary skills and exposure to new technologies.

To address these issues, steps must be taken to make technical education more relevant and up-to-date. Many people remain unemployed despite having formal education, and as an alternative, more emphasis should be placed on technical education. It is necessary to integrate technical education with mainstream education, because technical education is often undervalued. It is sometimes referred to as a ‘mechanic-making factory.’ This kind of negative perception needs to change.