Cluster admission in 24 universities, check out the dates and guidelines
SSC candidates from 2019 can apply too
The 24 universities listed in the general, science and technology (GST) cluster have published the admission circular for undergraduate first year students in the academic year 2023-24.
Submission of applications to appear in the admission test started from Monday and students can submit their applications till 11:59pm on 26 February.
This was stated in a notice by the integrated admission committee of the universities under GST cluster. The notice mentioned all the details including the requirement to apply for participating in the admission test. A guideline has been published as well.
Only the candidates passing SSC or equivalent examination in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and HSC or equivalent exam, Diploma in Commerce, HSC (vocational) under Bangladesh Technical Education Board, A Level and other equivalent examinations (with approval of the committee determining equivalency) in 2022 and 2023 are eligible to apply for the admission test.
Students passing HSC or equivalent examination from Science, Humanities and Commerce groups subject to mentioned requirements can apply for Unit A, B and C respectively.
Unit-specific application requirements
Unit A: Candidates passing HSC or equivalent examination from the science group should have a total GPA of at least 8.00 with minimum GPA-3.50 in both SSC or equivalent and HSC or equivalent examinations (including fourth subject). Madrasah Board (Science) and Vocational (HSC) along with the Science group of General Education Board will be considered the Science stream.
Unit B: Candidates passing HSC or equivalent examination from humanities stream should have a total GPA of at least 6.00 with minimum GPA-3.00 in both SSC or equivalent and HSC or equivalent examination (including fourth subject). Music, Home Economics and Madrasah Board (General, Mujabbid) along with the Humanities group of General Education Board will be considered the Humanities stream.
Unit C: Candidates passing HSC or equivalent examination from commerce stream should have a total GPA of at least 6.50 with minimum GPA-3.00 in both SSC or equivalent and HSC or equivalent examination (including fourth subject). Diploma in Business Studies, Business Management (HSC) and Diploma in Commerce along with the commerce group of General Education Board will be considered the commerce stream.
When it comes to GCE, candidates should pass in five subjects with B grade in at least three subjects in the IGCSE (O level) examination and pass in three subjects with 8 grade in at least two subjects in the IAL (A level) examination. In this case, they have to upload relevant mark sheets online and apply with approval from the committee determining equivalence and eligibility post submitting their application.
Significant dates and time of the admission test
*Application starts: 12 February, 12:00pm onwards
*Application closes: 26 February, till 11:59pm
*A Unit (Science) test: 27 April (Saturday)
*B Unit (Humanities) test: 3 May (Friday)
*C Unit (Commerce) test: 10 May (Friday)
*A Unit admission test: From 12:00pm to 1:00pm
*B and C Unit admission test: From 11:00am to 12:00pm
Application guidelines and detailed information can be found on the Integrated Admission Test website of the universities under GST cluster and the cluster Universities’ own websites.
Admission test centres
Students can choose only one centre from the list of examination centres mentioned on the admission test website. The centre chosen will be considered the final choice and cannot be changed later.
Names of the 24 cluster universities
* Jagannath University
* Islamic University
* Khulna University
* Comilla University
* Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University
* Begum Rokeya University
* Barisal University
* Rabindra University
* Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University
* Sheikh Hasina University
* Shahjalal University of Science and Technology
* Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University
* Mawlana Bhashani Science & Technology University
* Noakhali Science and Technology University
* Jashore University of Science and Technology
* Pabna University of Science and Technology
* Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Science and Technology University
* Patuakhali Science and Technology University
* Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University
* Chandpur Science and Technology University
* Sunamganj Science and Technology University
* Rangamati Science and Technology University
* Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University and
* Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University