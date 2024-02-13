Cluster admission in 24 universities, check out the dates and guidelines

The 24 universities listed in the general, science and technology (GST) cluster have published the admission circular for undergraduate first year students in the academic year 2023-24.

Submission of applications to appear in the admission test started from Monday and students can submit their applications till 11:59pm on 26 February.

This was stated in a notice by the integrated admission committee of the universities under GST cluster. The notice mentioned all the details including the requirement to apply for participating in the admission test. A guideline has been published as well.

Only the candidates passing SSC or equivalent examination in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and HSC or equivalent exam, Diploma in Commerce, HSC (vocational) under Bangladesh Technical Education Board, A Level and other equivalent examinations (with approval of the committee determining equivalency) in 2022 and 2023 are eligible to apply for the admission test.