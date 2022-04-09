Admission test under cluster system: End sufferings of students

A decision was taken at a meeting with the universities’ vice chancellors at University Grants Commission (UGC) on 7 April that 32 public universities will hold admission tests for honours first-year students under cluster system this year. The new three universities holding admission test under cluster system are Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University in Kishoreganj, Chandpur Science and Technology University and Habiganj Agricultural University. Eight universities are holding the admission test separately.

At the meeting, the UGC made several recommendations to solve the problems occurred during the last year’s cluster admission test.

The UGC asked the universities concerned to resolve the hassles by helping students in selecting their desired university centrally, completing the migration process by stipulated schedule, fixing the reasonable admission fee and collecting admission fees only for the university where a student gets enrollment.