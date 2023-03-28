Hydrocarbon Unit, BUET sign MoU to enhance energy research

The Hydrocarbon Unit of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) to enhance research and capacity building in the country’s energy sector, reports UNB.

The two organisations signed the deal at a function at BUET on Monday with state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid present as the chief guest.

Welcoming the agreement, the state minister said that this will help the Hydrocarbon Unit to prepare accurate data and a proper plan for the energy sector.