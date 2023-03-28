Education

Hydrocarbon Unit, BUET sign MoU to enhance energy research

Prothom Alo English Desk
The Hydrocarbon Unit signed a MoU with BUET to enhance research and capacity building in the country’s energy sectorUNB

The Hydrocarbon Unit of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) to enhance research and capacity building in the country’s energy sector, reports UNB.

The two organisations signed the deal at a function at BUET on Monday with state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid present as the chief guest.

Welcoming the agreement, the state minister said that this will help the Hydrocarbon Unit to prepare accurate data and a proper plan for the energy sector.

The MoU will also expand the field of research in the energy sector, he said.

“Coordinated initiatives are necessary to ensure a sustainable energy system,” Nasrul Hamid added.

He underscored the need for a coordinated network of researchers, academics and professionals to make a plan successful.

Success will certainly be achieved if the planning and activities are carried out by estimating the needs of the future, he added.

With BUET vice-chancellor professor Satya Prasad Majumdar in the chair, the event was also addressed, by energy secretary Md Khairuzzaman Majumder, energy and sustainability research institute director professor Farsim Mannan Mohammadi and director general of Hydrocarbon Unit Tahmina Yasmin.

