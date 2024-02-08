UCB helps students discover global opportunities at Monash Info Day

With a vision to help Bangladeshi students effectively explore academic opportunities across the globe, Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the exclusive partner of Monash College, Australia in Bangladesh, recently organised Monash Info Day.

The event was held on Monday on the UCB Campus in the capital’s Gulshan Avenue area. Professor Hew Gill, president, and provost, UCB; S Azra Karim, country representative in Bangladesh, International Student Recruitment (ISR), Monash University, admission and communication; and Daniel Lum, senior executive, international recruitment and development, marketing and future students, Monash University, Malaysia were present at the occasion.