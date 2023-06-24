Adamya Medhabi Sajjad gets chance to study at BUET

Back in 2011 when Sajjad Hossain was just seven years old, his mother Johra Begum had to get a job at a garments factory in Dhaka as the family was going through a major financial crisis. She left both of her children (Sajjad and and his sister) at home with their father.

Johra Begum would send money home for her children's study expenses. Once he was in Class 8, Sajjad Hossain himself started providing private tuition in the village.