Adamya Medhabi Sajjad gets chance to study at BUET

Back in 2011 when Sajjad Hossain was just seven years old, his mother Johra Begum had to get a job at a garments factory in Dhaka as the family was going through a major financial crisis. She left both of her children (Sajjad and and his sister) at home with their father.
Johra Begum would send money home for her children's study expenses. Once he was in Class 8, Sajjad Hossain himself started providing private tuition in the village.
Even after continuing his studies amid such poverty, Sajjad Hossain scored GPA 5 in the Dakhil examination of 2020, from Lalbari Dakhil Madrasa in Badarganj upazila of Rangpur.
Then Prothom Alo Trust came forward to help Sajjad. He began receiving an educational stipend from Prothom Alo Trust. Later he scored another GPA 5 in the higher secondary certificate examination from Rangpur Government City College.
This year, Sajjad Hossain has had the chance to get admitted into Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). He has also had the chance to get admitted into University of Dhaka and University of Rajshahi.
He however wants to study at BUET. He will now receive a four-year educational stipend from Prothom Alo Trust.
Sajjad Hossain lives in Bujruk Hajipara Mridhapara village under Badarganj upazila of Rangpur. His father Ajibar Rahman does not own any land other than the plot of their house.
Sajjad Hossain told Prothom Alo that he wants to become a good human being through real education, “After passing Dakhil examination, I was so worried about the money required for college admission and other expenses. Right then Prothom Alo came forward and offered me a stipend. That boosted my morale.”
Sajjad Hossain's mother Johra Begum still works in Dhaka. She told Prothom Alo over the phone, “Just because Prothom Alo is there by his side, my son can continue his studies. I am indebted to you.”