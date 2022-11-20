Loyalty to govt key to become VC

Speakers at a seminar on education have said that the residential halls at different universities have been turned into torture cells.

And the appointment of vice-chancellors (VC) is the first step towards ruination of the universities, they added.

The discussants also pointed that the loyalty to the government has become the foremost qualification needed to be appointed as a VC.

Although the universities were to be independent, the environment is deteriorating further. The flaws in the country’s education system are so appalling that now it seems the more educated you are, the more corrupt you are.

They made these remarks at a seminar titled “University education and teachers” held in the city’s Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital on Saturday.

Rahman Chowdhury, a teacher at the Gono Bishwabidyalay presented the keynote at the seminar. The seminar was mainly held on a research paper published by him.