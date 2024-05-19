TESOL society organises training for Qawmi Madrasah teachers

TESOL Society of Bangladesh, a voluntary association of English teachers, organised a day-long training event for English language teachers of Qawmi Madrasah at Institute of Modern Languages (IML), University of Dhaka recently.

This training event, took place on 17 May, titled ‘Enhancing Effectiveness of English Teaching at Qawmi Madrasas in Bangladesh’ is funded by Hornby Educational Trust (UK) in collaboration with the IML.