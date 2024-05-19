TESOL society organises training for Qawmi Madrasah teachers
TESOL Society of Bangladesh, a voluntary association of English teachers, organised a day-long training event for English language teachers of Qawmi Madrasah at Institute of Modern Languages (IML), University of Dhaka recently.
This training event, took place on 17 May, titled ‘Enhancing Effectiveness of English Teaching at Qawmi Madrasas in Bangladesh’ is funded by Hornby Educational Trust (UK) in collaboration with the IML.
Teaching pronunciation, use of technology in ELT, teaching grammar and mechanics, interactive teaching, teaching English language skills and developing reading skill in culturally sustaining pedagogy (CSP) were emphasised in seven different sessions of the event.
The training sessions were conducted by distinguished teachers from both public and private universities including Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Brac University, State University of Bangladesh and American International University- Bangladesh.
Sayeedur Rahman, president of TESOL Society of Bangladesh, and director and professor at the IML, DU, inaugurated the event.
Sixty one English language teachers of Qawmi Madrasah from around the country, especially from Dhaka, Chattogram, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Sherpur, Cox’s Bazar, Mymensingh, Tangail, Khulna, Sylhet and Kushtia joined the training programme.
The participants received certificates at the end of the event.