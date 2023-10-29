Smart Grid holds awareness campaign for UAP students

The Power Factor Improvement and Smart Grid under Dhaka Power Development Company (DPDC) held an awareness raising seminar for the students of the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) on Thursday, reads a press release.
This is a blended finance project where an EU grant is combined with a soft loan from the French development agency, AFD, for a total of €112 million.
It is the first ever-smart grid project in Bangladesh.
Approximately 1,141,000 individuals will experience a substantial enhancement in their access to improved electricity services through this project.
This initiative will also contribute to the global effort to combat climate change by averting the release of 104,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, the statement added.
The project is hosting educational seminars designed for university and school students, with the aim of enabling them to gain, retain, and effectively utilize knowledge and skills. This initiative seeks to involve them in the transformative journey of advancing their country and its power infrastructure toward greater intelligence.