China announces 1000 scholarships for Global South

President of China Xi Jinping on Friday announced 1,000 scholarships under the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence Scholarship of Excellence and 100,000 training opportunities to Global South countries in the coming five years.

He said while delivering his speech at the conference marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence held at the Great hall of the people in Beijing.

There are a total of 78 countries in the Global South, including Bangladesh.

He said China will establish a Global South research center to better support Global South cooperation and will also launch a Global South youth leaders program.