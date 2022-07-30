Technovation Girls World Summit 2022 announces finalists from 14 countries

The complete list of the 2022 Technovation Girls finalists, regional winners and information about their apps have been released on Technovation’s website.

Finalists ranging from ages 8-18 and representing 14 different countries including Mexico, Canada, Japan and Uganda, will present and demonstrate their apps at the public virtual event.

These apps include a tool to help patients with epilepsy during medical emergencies, an AI-powered monitor to help families reduce their household water consumption from Japan, an app to educate young people and reduce the stigma around menstruation from India, an app to help adults monitor and intervene in school dropouts from Nigeria, and so much more.

Prominent past keynote speakers for the event have included: Sundar Pichai, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the former ED of UN Women and deputy president of South Africa, and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli.