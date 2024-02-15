Bangladeshi youngsters embracing new discipline abroad

In an emerging country like Bangladesh that is also vulnerable to climate and other uncertainties, Actuarial Science may offer mathematical solutions to economic and demographic challenges should there be experts of the subject.

Two Bangladeshi young students, MD Mahdi Hossain and Faiaz Maksudul Haque, have ventured into the undergrad programme of Actuarial Science at Monash University Australia with an aim to apply the knowledge back home for contributing to resilient development. They have chosen the relatively new discipline while carrying out the Monash College Diploma at Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) as part of pursuing their dream of studying at a reputed foreign university.

“While studying a Business Analytics course, I discovered a keen interest in Actuarial Science. The fact that we can practically assess financial risks through mathematical and statistical tools really intrigued me,” Mahdi recalled. Faiaz said, “While deciding on a specialised subject area, I was also looking for a relatively less-explored option, which eventually led me to choose Actuarial Science.”