DPS STS School Dhaka hosts ‘The World Scholar’s Cup 2024’

The prestigious ‘World Scholar’s Cup 2024’ kicked off on Thursday, with DPS STS School Dhaka as its proud host.

The two-day competition comes as a fun and unique opportunity for students across the country to flaunt their intellect and get a chance to compete at the Tournament of Champions at Yale, according to a press release.

Welcoming shining minds of grades 5 to 12, this competition is all about having fun and earning medals, trophies, certificates, and more!