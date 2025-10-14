49th BCS: Viva voce begins 26 Oct, dates announced before preliminary results
The viva voce for the 49th (Special) BCS will begin on October 26.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the dates of the viva voce of the 49th (Special) BCS on Thursday even before publishing the results of the MCQ-type written exam.
BPSC sources said that preparations for the result publication are nearly complete. The evaluation, verification, and cross-checking of the MCQ-type written answer scripts are progressing rapidly.
Commission officials said that there is no scope for further delay in publishing the results to start the viva on the scheduled date. As a result, the written exam results may be released either this week or at the latest, next week.
BPSC Public Relations Officer Matiur Rahman told Prothom Alo on Tuesday, “The viva voce for the 49th (Special) BCS will start on 26 October. The commission has made preparations to begin the exam on the scheduled date. The publication of the written exam results is also progressing rapidly so that both the result announcement and the viva can be conducted smoothly.”
Job aspirants have welcomed the BPSC’s initiative as timely, noting that there have been longstanding vacancies in the education cadre. The swift recruitment process is expected to help fill some of these gaps in the education sector.
This special BCS has been organised for the general education cadre. The circular was published on 21 July of this year, and the MCQ-type written exam was held on 10 October. A total of 176,670 candidates appeared for the exam, with an attendance rate of 56.49 percent.
PSC stated that a total of 683 positions will be filled through this special BCS, while over 312,000 candidates applied. This means that, on average, there are nearly 456 candidates competing for each post.