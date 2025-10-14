49th BCS: Viva voce begins 26 Oct, dates announced before preliminary results

This special BCS has been organised for the general education cadre. The circular was published on 21 July of this year, and the MCQ-type written exam was held on 10 October. A total of 176,670 candidates appeared for the exam, with an attendance rate of 56.49 percent.

PSC stated that a total of 683 positions will be filled through this special BCS, while over 312,000 candidates applied. This means that, on average, there are nearly 456 candidates competing for each post.