City University to host int’l conf on comparative literature and bridging cultures
The Department of English Language and Literature at City University, Bangladesh, in collaboration with IDEAS, an International Journal of Literature, Arts, Science, and Culture, is set to organise an international conference on “Bridging Cultures: Advanced Discourses in Translation, Culture, and Comparative Literature”.
The conference will be held from 9 to 11 November at the university’s permanent campus in Savar, Dhaka, says a media release.
Scholars, researchers, and practitioners from around the globe will engage in transformative discussions at the intersections of translation, culture, and comparative literature at the event.
With the world becoming increasingly interconnected, the need for cross-cultural understanding and the exploration of cultural narratives through literature has never been more pertinent.
The conference will provide a unique platform to delve into these critical issues and explore new perspectives that shape our understanding of global cultures.
Professor Susan Bassnett, a leading figure in the field of Comparative Literature from the University of Warwick, UK, will present the keynote address.
Professor Bassnett’s work has significantly influenced the study of translation and cultural exchange.
Another distinguished keynote speaker will be Khaliquzzman Elias, retired professor of Jahangirnagar University, and North South University, Dhaka.
With his extensive expertise and notable contributions to translation and literature, he is expected to deliver insights and provide invaluable perspectives on this intersectionality.
In addition to the keynote speech, the conference will feature a series of panel discussions, paper presentations, and workshops, all aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the complex relationships between translation, culture, and literature.
Panelists and paper presenters from England, India, Tunisia, Nepal and Bangladesh will join the conference, including professor Fakrul Alam, professor Ahmed Reza, professor Shamsad Mortuza , professor M Maniruzzaman, professor Mashrur Shahid Hossain , professor Laizu Nasrin, professor Anirudha Kahali and professor Shamim Reza.
Topics will include, but are not limited to, the role of translation in bridging cultural gaps, comparative studies of literary works across different cultures, and the impact of cultural narratives on global discourse.
To mark the 10th anniversary of the publication of IDEAS, a special issue of the journal will be released during the conference.
This commemorative edition will feature selected papers presented at the conference, showcasing cutting-edge research and innovative approaches in the field.
Registration and participation
Scholars, students, and interested individuals are encouraged to register by clicking https://forms.gle/QtpwVxtsXiu9BB45A early to secure their place at this event. Registration details, along with the conference schedule, can be found on the official website of IDEAS, http://www.ideasbdjournal.com.
Facebook link of the event is: https://facebook.com/events/s/bridging-cultures-advanced-dis/2180252475669769/