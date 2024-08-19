City University to host int’l conf on comparative literature and bridging cultures

The Department of English Language and Literature at City University, Bangladesh, in collaboration with IDEAS, an International Journal of Literature, Arts, Science, and Culture, is set to organise an international conference on “Bridging Cultures: Advanced Discourses in Translation, Culture, and Comparative Literature”.

The conference will be held from 9 to 11 November at the university’s permanent campus in Savar, Dhaka, says a media release.

Scholars, researchers, and practitioners from around the globe will engage in transformative discussions at the intersections of translation, culture, and comparative literature at the event.