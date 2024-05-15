Educational institutions in name only, education quality poor

The tin shed building was wrecked two years ago. The building has not been rebuilt since. The Uttar Keshabpur Girls’ Dakhil Madrasa in Patuakhali’s Bauphal only exists on paper now and there is no structure in reality. The madrasa was established in 1988 but it’s not MPO-enlisted. While only one candidate took the Dakhil exams from this madrasa, he didn’t pass.

A teacher of the madrasa, Latufa Begum said that they had made only one student fill up the exam forms from their madrasa in an attempt to help the madrasa survive. Meanwhile, 14 students sat for the exam from MPO-enlisted Uttar Dashpara Dakhil Madrasa in the same upazila and none of them passed.

Not only these two madrasas, not even a single student of 51 schools and madrasas from across the country passed this year’s SSC and equivalent exams, the result of which was published last Sunday. Among these 51 educational institutes, 42 are madrasas while the remaining nine are schools.

After reviewing the SSC and HSC examination results from this year along with the results from the last couple of years it has been found that every year there are several educational institutes with none of their students passing in the exams. Most of the institutions with zero passing rates are madrasas. Besides, majority of such educational institutions are located in small towns.