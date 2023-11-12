AI to catalyse students’ future-fitness: Experts

Speakers at an event in Dhaka said artificial intelligence (AI) will catalyse students’ future-fitness highlighting the impacts of digitisation on education.

They made the remarks at the Pearson Education Annual Summit organised by Pearson Edexcel at The Westin, Dhaka on Saturday, said a press release.

The event witnessed a purposeful assembly of principals and heads of all Pearson schools in Dhaka to navigate the future routes of the education sector.

Following the agenda of “Innovating education for a changing world”, the industry specialists at the summit shared their views on the transforming scenario of education, the impacts of digitisation on education, ideal practices at schools across the world amid the growing use of technology and predicted what the future holds for the children ahead of the altering tides.