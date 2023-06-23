DU, NSU among top 200 Asian universities

This is the best rank DU or any other Bangladeshi university achieved in THE Asia University Rankings published every year since 2013. The only time DU made it to the top 200 Asian universities was in 191-200th band in 2016.

DU's position was improved this year mainly due to increase in score in citations. The university scored 85.9 in citations while it scored 61.8 in this area last year.

DU scored 17.7 in teaching category (18.7 last year), 10.3 in research (10.1 last year), 43.3 in international outlook (42.6 last year) and 37.3 in industry income (35.2 in previous year's ranking).

The overall score achieved by DU is 39.3, up from 29.7-32.3 last year.

NSU has made it to THE Asian University Rankings for the first time this year. The premier private university of the country was ranked 192nd scoring 38.9.

NSU scored 87.8 in citations category, 15.1 in teaching, 11.5 in research, 34.8 in international outlook and 37 in industry income.