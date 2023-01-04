Govt primary schools to be run in one shift

A notice signed by DPE assistant director (policy and operation) Nasreen Sultana was issued to this end on Wednesday.

The DPE, however, took an alternative plan for primary schools with adequate teachers and classrooms or both.

In that case, classes will be conducted in one shift in two schools located within a distance of maximum a kilometre simultaneously, with classes of pre-primary to second grade in a school and classes from third to fifth grades in another school.