Teachers finally receive retirement benefits after long waits

After years of waiting, retired teachers and employees of non-government educational institutions have started receiving their retirement and welfare benefits.

The Non-Government Educational Institution Teachers and Employees Retirement Benefit Board and the Welfare Trust have simultaneously released a portion of the dues for nearly all applicant teachers and staff.

Retired teachers and employees had faced a prolonged crisis in receiving their retirement benefits. During the interim government’s tenure, the process of disbursing these funds had almost come to a halt.

Delays in providing retirement benefits increased after the pay scale was implemented in 2015 under the Awami League government. There were also allegations of corruption.