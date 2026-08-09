Teachers to get partial retirement benefits this month

The government has taken an initiative to reduce the hardship faced by MPO-listed private school and college teachers and employees in receiving their retirement and welfare benefits. For the time being, almost all retired teachers and employees who have applied will be given a portion of their due benefits.

Primarily, the money that was deducted from their salaries during their service will be disbursed now. The remaining amount will be paid later according to the serial order of application.

Under the initiative, each teacher or employee will initially receive up to Tk 450,000 as retirement benefits and up to Tk 239,000 as welfare benefits. The amount will vary depending on their pay grade.