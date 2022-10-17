DPS STS School Dhaka arranges TEDxDPSSTSSchool 2022 event

With the hope to inspire young minds of Bangladesh, DPS STS (Delhi Public) School Dhaka, with a licence from TED, successfully arranged the grand sequel of the well-received TEDx event titled “TEDxDPSSTSSchool” at DPS STS Senior Campus Auditorium 15 October 2022.

The event featured several influential achievers from various fields, focusing on the event’s theme “Mind Over Matter” and sharing their inspiring stories of breaking out of shells, overcoming obstacles, and amplifying their skills through the power of their mind.

TEDx is an initiative created by the TED organisation to galvanize ideas that can foster pragmatic change in society. TEDxDPSSTSSchool was a full-day event where guest speakers and performers shed light on a range of thought-provoking and inspiring matters to educate and amuse the audience.