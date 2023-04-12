Govt approves another private university in Rangpur

The government has approved another private university named 'Teesta University' in Rangpur.
With the latest one, the number of private universities increased to 111 in the country.
The education ministry sent a letter to the university’s board of trustees chairman Md Ashraful Alam on Tuesday approving the establishment of the university on fulfilling 22 conditions.
The approved university locates to the Modern intersection adjacent to Rangpur Cadet College.
The 22 conditions by the ministry include the tenure of temporary approval is seven years; the university must own or rent at least 25,000sqf area of buildings, and open at least three faculties with each faculties having at least six disciplines; the university must create a fund of Tk 30 million at a secluded bank.