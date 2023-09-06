45,000 students didn't get chance for admission in HSC in first phase

A total of 45,161 students didn't get a chance for admission in class XI (2023-24 academic session) in any educational institutions (College-Madrasah) in the first phase.

A total of 13,6,958 students applied for admission in class XI. Of them, 12,61,797 students got a chance in any of the educational institutions, according to sources at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka.