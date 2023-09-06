45,000 students didn't get chance for admission in HSC in first phase

A total of 45,161 students didn't get a chance for admission in class XI (2023-24 academic session) in any educational institutions (College-Madrasah) in the first phase.
A total of 13,6,958 students applied for admission in class XI. Of them, 12,61,797 students got a chance in any of the educational institutions, according to sources at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka.
The results of selected students interested for admission were published on Tuesday night.
The selected students have to ensure their admission from Thursday till 10 September. Otherwise, their applications will be cancelled. In that case, those students interested in admission have to apply again and deposit fees.