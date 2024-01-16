Cold wave: DSHE changes decision on closing schools again

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) first took the decision to close schools at the secondary level in districts where the highest temperature falls below 17° Celsius.

However, within a few hours, they changed the decision and issued a new order that the secondary level schools will be closed in the districts where the temperature would fall below 10° Celsius.

However, it created confusion as the issue of highest and lowest temperature was not clear in the order.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the highest temperature never fell below 10° Celsius anywhere in the country in the last four decades.