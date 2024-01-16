Cold wave: DSHE changes decision on closing schools again
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) first took the decision to close schools at the secondary level in districts where the highest temperature falls below 17° Celsius.
However, within a few hours, they changed the decision and issued a new order that the secondary level schools will be closed in the districts where the temperature would fall below 10° Celsius.
However, it created confusion as the issue of highest and lowest temperature was not clear in the order.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the highest temperature never fell below 10° Celsius anywhere in the country in the last four decades.
To avoid confusion, the DSHE made the second amendment of the order issued on closure of secondary schools. The new order omitted the words – highest and lowest temperatures.
DSHE said a severe cold wave has been sweeping over several districts in the country, which has been hampering the regular academic activities of the schools.
In this context, the secondary level schools in the districts, where the temperature would fall below 10° Celsius (subject to evidence of weather forecast), will be kept shut until the temperature rises to 10° Celsius or above.
The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education regional deputy directors will issue directives to close schools after consulting the district education officers concerned, the order added.
Asked about this, a DSHE official said on condition of anonymity that they meant that the educational institutions will be closed if the temperature falls below 10° Celsius.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education also took a similar decision. However, that order also mentioned the term ‘highest temperature’.
The order says a severe cold wave is sweeping over different districts of the country. The regular educational activities of the students are being greatly hampered due to this. For this reason, the academic activities of primary schools can be declared closed in districts where the highest temperature falls below 10° Celsius based on the severity of the cold locally.
The concerned divisional deputy director can issue this order after consulting with the primary education officers. The educational institutions can remain closed until the highest temperature reaches 10° Celsius or above. The order will be in effect until 31 January.
However, speaking to Prothom Alo later in the night, a senior official of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education said the government primary schools will be declared closed if the temperature falls below 10° Celsius in respective districts.
Speaking regarding this to Prothom Alo, BMD director Azizur Rahman said, “The order issued by the DSHE is quite confusing. Firstly, they said a severe cold wave is sweeping over the country, which is not correct. Actually, a mild cold wave is sweeping over some districts of the country. Secondly, they said the schools will be closed if the highest temperature falls below 10° Celsius. As far as I know the highest temperature never fell below 10° Celsius in the history of the country. They could have consulted with us before issuing these orders.”