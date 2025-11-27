Primary teachers: Another group begins work abstention today

A section of assistant teachers at various government primary schools have been observing a work abstention for the past three days, pressing for a three-point demand, including upgrade of their salary to the 11th grade.

The work abstention, called under the banner of the Primary Assistant Teachers’ Unity Council, will end today, Thursday.

Meanwhile, another group of teachers began an indefinite work abstention from today, seeking the immediate issuance of a notification upgrading them to the 11th grade ‘for now’, along with other demands.

This protest is being held under the banner of the Primary Teachers’ Demand Implementation Council.

Leaders of the group say the full-day work abstention will continue until their demands are met. Initially, the group had announced that they would begin the abstention from 30 November.

Mohammad Shamsuddin, a leader of the Primary Teachers’ Demand Implementation Council, told Prothom Alo today that they were enforcing the work abstention nationwide.