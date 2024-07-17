All govt primary schools closed in city corporation areas
The government has closed all the government primary schools, children welfare trust run primary schools and Bureau of Non-Formal Education run learning centres in eight city corporation areas.
The primary and mass education ministry in a media release on Wednesday said the primary schools will remain closed until further order “to ensure safety of the students”.
Earlier on Tuesday night, the education ministry closed the high schools, colleges, madrasahs and technical educational institutions until further order.