1,545 seats available for Class One admission at Viqarunnisa
Applications for admission to Class One at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College for the 2027 academic year will open on 1 December.
The institution will admit students to 1,545 seats across its Bangla and English versions. Online applications will remain open until 10 December.
The school will select students for admission through a digital lottery on 15 December.
According to the admission notice issued by the institution, the school will admit students to the morning and day shifts of the Bangla version at all its branches and the English version at its main branch.
Applicants must submit their applications through the website designated by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE).
The school will select students from among the applicants through a digital lottery scheduled for 15 December.
Number of seats at each branch
At the main branch, the Bangla version has 275 seats in the morning shift and 220 in the day shift. The English version has 110 seats each in the morning and day shifts. The branch has a total of 715 seats.
The Dhanmondi branch has 170 seats, with 85 in each shift. The Bashundhara branch has 330 seats, with 165 in each shift. The Azimpur branch also has 330 seats, with 165 in each shift.
Catchment areas
The school has designated Ramna, Paltan and Shahjahanpur police stations as the catchment areas for its main branch. For the Dhanmondi branch, the catchment areas are Dhanmondi and Kalabagan police stations.
The catchment areas for the Bashundhara branch are Bhatara, Khilkhet and Gulshan police stations, while those for the Azimpur branch are Lalbagh, Chawk Bazar and New Market police stations.
Application procedure and fee
Students seeking admission must apply through the website. The application fee is Tk 110, payable through a Teletalk prepaid mobile number.
Admission to classes two to nine
The admission notice also states that the institution will admit students to classes two to nine only if seats are available. The school will announce the number of vacant seats in these classes after the annual examinations.
The institution will independently manage the online application process, admission tests and other admission-related activities for these classes.