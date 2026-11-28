Applications for admission to Class One at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College for the 2027 academic year will open on 1 December.

The institution will admit students to 1,545 seats across its Bangla and English versions. Online applications will remain open until 10 December.

The school will select students for admission through a digital lottery on 15 December.

According to the admission notice issued by the institution, the school will admit students to the morning and day shifts of the Bangla version at all its branches and the English version at its main branch.

Applicants must submit their applications through the website designated by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE).