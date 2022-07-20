Dipu Moni wants to lift restriction on age, timeframe in admission

“There is a lot to do on admission test. When entire world is talking about making every opportunity open as well as lifelong study, at that time why wall is being built everywhere? Why is it being said that one cannot enroll after a certain age; one cannot take admission more than once; one cannot study other discipline after choosing a discipline? It is not comprehensible. Someone studies law today; why cannot he/she study to become an engineer or a diploma engineer next day? Opportunity to study any discipline must be open,” Dipu Moni said.
Criticizing enrolment of additional students, the education minister instructed educational institutions to formulate master plan saying the university, which is 100-year-old, should scrutinise the relevance of each discipline that was introduced a century ago.
Dipu Moni stressed on upgrading the standard of education saying quality must be achieved and there is no alternative to it.