45th BCS written exam result published
The results of the 45th BCS written examination have been published and a total of 6,558 candidates have passed.
The Public Service Commission (PSC) disclosed this in a notice on Wednesday.
The written examination for the 45th BCS was held from 23 January to 31 January last year.
The Public Service Commission (PSC) published the circular for the 45th BCS on 30 November 2022. The results of the preliminary examination were released on 6 June last year, with 12,789 candidates passing the exam.
Out of 346,000 applicants for the 45th BCS preliminary exam, 268,119 candidates appeared. A total of 78,803 candidates were absent, resulting in an attendance rate of 77.24 per cent.
Through the 45th BCS, a total of 2,309 candidates will be recruited for cadre posts, and 1,022 for non-cadre positions.
Among the 2,309 cadre posts, the highest number of recruitments will be in the medical field, with 539 positions for assistant and dental surgeons combined.
After the medical cadre, the highest number of recruitments—437—will be in the education cadre, followed by 274 in administration, 80 in police, and 54 in customs.