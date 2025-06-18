45th BCS written exam result published

The results of the 45th BCS written examination have been published and a total of 6,558 candidates have passed.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) disclosed this in a notice on Wednesday.

The written examination for the 45th BCS was held from 23 January to 31 January last year.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) published the circular for the 45th BCS on 30 November 2022. The results of the preliminary examination were released on 6 June last year, with 12,789 candidates passing the exam.