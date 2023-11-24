45th BCS: Written test postponed

The written test of 45th BCS has ben postponed, said the Public Service Commission (PSC) in a press note on Friday.
The press note stated that the written test of 45th BCS scheduled to be held in all divisional cities including Dhaka from 27 November to 11 December has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.
New date and time of the test will be published on the commission’s website in due time.
The PSC had published the exam schedule fixing 27 November (Monday) as the date for the tests to be started.
However, a group of candidates had appealed to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) demanding postponement of their exam, because of the ongoing hartal and blockade of opposition political parties following the announcement of the schedule of 12th parliamentary election.
A total of 2,309 cadres will be recruited through the 45th BCS. Meanwhile, 1,022 candidates will be recruited in the non-cadre posts.