46th BCS circular to be published 'this month'

The circular of the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination for recruitment of government jobs will be published on 30 November, a high official of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has said.

The PSC official said as per the rules of BCS recruitments, the age of a candidate is calculated from the first day of the month in which the circular is published.

The constitutional body has already received the demand of officers from different ministries and departments. It will take a few days to finalise the number of posts.