45th BCS: Written test might be postponed

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is pondering over postponing the written test of 45th BCS.
Soon there might be an official announcement about this. A member of the PSC said these to Prothom Alo on today, Friday.
The PSC member said that the test might be postponed considering everything. The PSC member didn’t give any more details on this.
According to the exam routine previously published by the Public Service Commission (PSC), the tests were supposed to start from 27 November.
However, the candidates about to take the written test of 45th BCS had appealed to the chief election commissioner demanding postponement of their exam, because of the ongoing hartals and blockades of the opposition following the announcement of the election schedule.
Total 2,309 cadres will be recruited through the 45th BCS. Meanwhile, 1,022 candidates will be recruited in the non-cadre posts.