43rd BCS: Final results likely in Nov

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has taken the viva voce of 2,000 applicants who cleared the written examination of 43rd BCS.

The BPSC is eyeing to complete the process of 43rd BCS exams by November.

The matter was discussed at a recent meeting of BPSC recently.

Sources said the schedule for viva voce of 5,028 applicants under general category has been fixed up to 12 October.

The viva of applicants of technical cadre would be taken later. The viva of applicants who are vying for both general and technical cadres would also be taken.

BPSC hopes the process of taking the viva exam of all applicants won’t take much time.