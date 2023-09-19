43rd BCS: Final results likely in Nov

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has taken the viva voce of 2,000 applicants who cleared the written examination of 43rd BCS.
The BPSC is eyeing to complete the process of 43rd BCS exams by November.
The matter was discussed at a recent meeting of BPSC recently.
Sources said the schedule for viva voce of 5,028 applicants under general category has been fixed up to 12 October.
The viva of applicants of technical cadre would be taken later. The viva of applicants who are vying for both general and technical cadres would also be taken.
BPSC hopes the process of taking the viva exam of all applicants won’t take much time.
Asked, BPSC chairman Sohorab Hossain told Prothom Alo, “I’m not specifying any date or month but the final result of 43rd BCS exams might be announced this year. We are trying to publish the results as soon as possible.”
The results of 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) written examination was published on 20 August with some 9,841 candidates clearing it. The written exams started in July last year.
Earlier on 29 October in 2021, the BPSC took the preliminary exams of 43rd BCS in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions centres. 15,229 applicants passed the preliminary exams.
On 30 November 2020, the BPSC issued a circular of the 43rd BCS exams seeking application against 1,814 posts in various cadres.
These include 300 in administration cadre, 100 in police, 25 in foreign service, 843 in education, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in tax, 14 in customs, and 19 in cooperatives cadre.