47th BCS preliminary exam to be held tomorrow
The preliminary examination of the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) will be held on 19 September, Friday.
The two-hour Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) test will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm simultaneously at 246 centres in eight divisional headquarters across the country.
The circular for the 47th BCS was published in 2024.
The BPSC published circular of 47th BCS examination on 28 November 2024, seeking applications against a total of 3,688 cadres and non-cadre posts.
According to the notification, 3,487 candidates will be recruited to cadre posts and 201 to non-cadre posts.
Of the 3,478 cadre posts, 200 would be recruited in administration cadre, 100 in police, 168 in agriculture cadre and 1361 in health.
Moreover 1,883 would be recruited in professional cadres, 929 teachers for general education cadre, nine teachers for government teachers’ training colleges, 27 lecturers for Government Madrasa-e-Alia and 12 for instructors of polytechnic institutions and technical teacher’s college.
Another 41 would be recruited in ninth grade non-cadre posts, 154 in tenth grade posts and six in twelfth grade posts.
Application opened online on 10 December 2024 and closed on 27 February this year. About 375,000 job seekers have applied to take part in the examination.