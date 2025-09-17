Education

47th BCS preliminary exam: Rules every candidate must follow

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
File photo

The preliminary examination of the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) is scheduled to be held on 19 September, Friday.

The test will be held at 246 centres in eight divisional districts across the country from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission published the detailed seat plan and the code of conduct for the candidates on its website.

Following are some essential rules every candidate must follow to appear in the test;

  • Candidates must enter the exam centre by 9:30 am on the test day. In a notification issued on 16 September, the BPSC said, “No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre after 9:30 am. The main gate of the test centre will be closed at 9:30 am.”

  • Candidates must use black ball point pens to fill up the Answer Sheets.

  • Once the question paper is distributed, no candidates will be allowed to leave the test centre until the exam ends at 12:00 pm.

  • Bringing books or textbooks, all types of watches, mobile phones, calculators, all types of electronic devices, bank card/credit card-like devices, ornaments and bags to the exam centres are completely prohibited. The BPSC said, “No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam center, carrying any of the prohibited objects.”

  • Candidates must use no cover on their ears; ears must keep uncovered. Any candidate using hearing aids must receive BPSC’s approval with the prescription of a specialist physician.

  • No application to change exam centre will be accepted

  • If candidates do not properly write their registration number, do not properly fill up the circle, make any marking, use any fluid and provide any symbolic mark on the answer sheet, their candidacy will be cancelled from the examination.

  • Candidates, however, will be allowed to bring the question paper after the exam.

