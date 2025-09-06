47th BCS admit card download begins, exam on 19 September
The 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examination will be held on 19 September. Applicants eligible to sit the preliminary test are now able to start downloading their admit cards.
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) announced the beginning of admit card collection in a notice issued on Thursday, 4 September.
According to the notice, admit cards for the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type preliminary test of the 47th BCS, scheduled for 19 September, have been available for download from 6:00 pm on Thursday, 4 September.
The admit cards can be downloaded through the PSC’s official website (www.bpsc.gov.bd). The commission also reserved the right to amend or correct the published notice later if required, the notice stated.
The 47th BCS preliminary exam was originally scheduled for 27 June, later it was deferred to 8 August, and then postponed once more to 19 September.
The circular for the 47th BCS was published in 2024. Through this BCS exam, 3,487 candidates will be recruited to cadre posts and 201 to non-cadre posts. About 375,000 job seekers have applied to take part in the examination.