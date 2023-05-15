45th BCS preliminary, six more recruitment tests on same day

The preliminary test of the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service and the recruitment test of six more government agencies will be held on Friday, 19 May, causing a dilemma for job seekers, who intend to take more tests along with the BCS.
As many as 345,000 job seekers applied for the 45th BCS and the two-hour preliminary test will be held simultaneously in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh on Friday, beginning at 10:00am.
Recruitment tests of six other government agencies will be held in the morning and afternoon on Friday. Job seekers also vented anger over holding multiple recruitment tests on a day.
Recruitment tests except BCS on Friday
Recruitment tests of four posts -- inspector, trainer, woman inspector and field investigator – of the Department of Cooperatives will be held from 3:30pm to 4:30pm on Friday.
Practical test of 119 candidates, who passed MCQ and written tests of the computer operator post for the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB), will begin at 9:30am.
Written test of 2,063 candidates who passed the MCQ test of office assistant post for Probashi Kalyan Bank, will he held from 11:00am to 12:00pm.
Written test of the scientific officer and the research chemist posts of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) will begin at 11:00am at BCSIR High School. Some 215 candidates will take the test.
Written test of the forest guard (Dhaka division) and the office assistant posts of the forest department will start at two test centres in Dhaka at 3:00pm.
Test of the office assistant-cum-commuter typist post of the Department of Immigration and Passports will be held at 3:00am-4:00am.
Test of office assistant of the Bangladesh Election Commission will be held at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Academy at capital’s Agargaon. Some 2,886 candidates will take the one-hour test beginning at 3:00am.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, a job seeker from Rajshahi said, “Like every year, about 350,000 candidates applied for the BSC examination. Since the date of BSC preliminary test is scheduled in advance, other government organizations should not hold any recruitment test on that certain date.”
Another job seeker from Sylhet said, “Since BSC test is held in all divisions, how would I take the other tests in Dhaka in the afternoon after sitting for the BCS exam in Sylhet in the morning?. What is the benefit of applying for job, if I cannot attend the recruitment test?”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BCSIR secretary Shah Abdul Tariq said, “Test of the two posts of BCSIR has been changed to 26 May from to 16 May, and a notice has already been prepared in this regard.”