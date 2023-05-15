45th BCS preliminary, six more recruitment tests on same day

The preliminary test of the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service and the recruitment test of six more government agencies will be held on Friday, 19 May, causing a dilemma for job seekers, who intend to take more tests along with the BCS.

As many as 345,000 job seekers applied for the 45th BCS and the two-hour preliminary test will be held simultaneously in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh on Friday, beginning at 10:00am.

Recruitment tests of six other government agencies will be held in the morning and afternoon on Friday. Job seekers also vented anger over holding multiple recruitment tests on a day.