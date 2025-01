The government has cancelled the appointment of six members of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a circular on Monday.

The members who had their appointments cancelled were professor Shahnaz Sarker, Md Munir Hossain, Brigadier General (retd) AF Jaglul Ahmed, Md Mizanur Rahman, Sabbir Ahmed Chowdhury and professor Syeda Shahina SHobhan.

More to follow...