Recruitment as FWV: Condition against pregnancy cancelled

The directorate of family planning has finally cancelled the condition that a pregnant woman is not eligible for the recruitment in the post of family welfare visitor (FWV).

The directorate disclosed this through an office order on Wednesday.

According to the office order, the condition that eligible candidates for the post of FWV must submit a certificate of non-pregnancy by the civil surgeon before joining, has been cancelled.

A circular published on 10 March 2020 for the recruitment of 1,080 vacancies of family welfare visitors.

Only women candidates have the opportunity to apply for this post, who after 18 months of training are supposed to be engaged at the union health and family welfare center, for maternal health, child health, reproductive health including family planning, nutrition, expectant mothers including general patients.