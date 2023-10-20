Recruitment as FWV: Condition against pregnancy cancelled

The directorate of family planning has finally cancelled the condition that a pregnant woman is not eligible for the recruitment in the post of family welfare visitor (FWV).
The directorate disclosed this through an office order on Wednesday.
According to the office order, the condition that eligible candidates for the post of FWV must submit a certificate of non-pregnancy by the civil surgeon before joining, has been cancelled.
A circular published on 10 March 2020 for the recruitment of 1,080 vacancies of family welfare visitors.
Only women candidates have the opportunity to apply for this post, who after 18 months of training are supposed to be engaged at the union health and family welfare center, for maternal health, child health, reproductive health including family planning, nutrition, expectant mothers including general patients.
The recruitment process for 1080 posts has been stuck for more than 3 and a half years. Although written and viva-voce are completed, final results are not published. The post of FWV is only for women. A total of 7,621 women candidates are waiting for the final result, most of whom are married.
The written examination was held last February after three years of publication of the circular.
Written examination was held in a total of 46 districts across the country. About 350,000 candidates participated in the written examination.
Out of these 7,621 were selected for the viva-voce examination. But there were allegations of irregularities against the previous recruitment committee regarding the written examination.
After that a new recruitment committee was formed and viva-voce was conducted through 5 viva boards from 22 May 22 to 18 June. But the final result is not yet published.