Delay in test results, job conditions hinder motherhood

Recruitment process in 1,080 posts of family welfare visitor (FWV) of the family planning directorate under the health and family welfare is yet to be completed in over three and half years.

Although written exam and viva voce have been conducted, the final result is not published. The Family Welfare Visitor post is for only women. Some 7,621 candidates are waiting for the final results and most of them are married. One of the conditions for getting appointed to this post is that the finally selected candidate has to submit a certificate of physical fitness and no pregnancy by the district civil surgeon office. If the candidate is pregnant, the appointment will be cancelled.

The candidates who are waiting for the final result say that job circular for this post was published in 2020. Many candidates were not married when they applied; but now almost all candidates had been married in the past three and a half years. Some have been married for three to four years. Final results can publish any time. Under this circumstance, the female candidates are afraid of having child. Because the job circular stated that the candidates with pregnancy at the time of joining cannot. Motherhood has now become an impediment in their way of getting the job.