41st BCS preliminary test results out, 21,056 qualify

A record number of 475,000 applicants registered for the 41st BCS preliminary exam.
The two-hour preliminary test was held on 19 March this year after a long delay.
On 27 November 2019, the BPSC floated the circular of the 41st BCS to recruit Class-1 gazetted officers in government service.
As many as 2,135 aspirants will be recruited through this BCS.
Under this BCS, among other cadres, 323 aspirants will be recruited in the admin cadre, 100 in police, and 25 in foreign service.
Besides, 905 lecturers will be recruited through this BCS.
The government recruits Class-1 gazetted officers through the BCS examination. Recently non-gazetted officers are also being recruited from among those who passed BCS examination.