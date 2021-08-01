Employment

41st BCS preliminary test results out, 21,056 qualify

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The results of the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examinations have been published with a total of 21,056 candidates clearing the test.

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) published the results on Sunday four months after the exam was held.

41st BCS preliminary test result.pdf
Download

Candidates can also get the results through SMS.

An SMS is to be sent to 16222 with the text PSC<space> registration number.

A reply message will be sent notifying the candidate ‘Qualified’ or ‘Not Qualified’.

A record number of 475,000 applicants registered for the 41st BCS preliminary exam.

The two-hour preliminary test was held on 19 March this year after a long delay.

On 27 November 2019, the BPSC floated the circular of the 41st BCS to recruit Class-1 gazetted officers in government service.

As many as 2,135 aspirants will be recruited through this BCS.

Under this BCS, among other cadres, 323 aspirants will be recruited in the admin cadre, 100 in police, and 25 in foreign service.

Besides, 905 lecturers will be recruited through this BCS.

The government recruits Class-1 gazetted officers through the BCS examination. Recently non-gazetted officers are also being recruited from among those who passed BCS examination.

