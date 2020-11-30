42nd, 43rd BCS: Circular published

Through the 43rd BCS, 843 persons will be recruited in education, 300 in the administration, 100 in police, 25 in foreign affairs, 35 in audit, 19 in tax, 14 in customs, 20 in cooperative, 75 as dental surgeons and 383 in other services.

BPSC has finalised process of appointment of 2,000 physicians through 42nd BCS examinations after amending the law required in this regard.