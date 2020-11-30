42nd, 43rd BCS: Circular published

Bangladesh Public Service Commission has published circulars of 42nd and 43rd BCS examinations today, Monday.
As per the circulars, 2,000 physicians will be recruited from 42nd (special) BCS while 1,814 government officials through 43nd BCS.
Earlier said BPSC sources said public administration ministry recently sent demand notes regarding the vacant posts.
Through the 43rd BCS, 843 persons will be recruited in education, 300 in the administration, 100 in police, 25 in foreign affairs, 35 in audit, 19 in tax, 14 in customs, 20 in cooperative, 75 as dental surgeons and 383 in other services.
BPSC has finalised process of appointment of 2,000 physicians through 42nd BCS examinations after amending the law required in this regard.