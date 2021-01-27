43rd BCS: Deadline for application extended to 31 March

Mosabber Hossain
Dhaka
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the deadline of application for the 43rd BCS examination to 31 March, according to high officials.

Earlier, BPSC decided that the application process for the 43rd BCS would be closed by 31 January.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently urged the BPSC to extend the deadline as many students would not be able to apply the 43rd BCS as they could not complete final examinations due to coronavirus outbreak.

The officials said as many as 1,814 people will be recruited through the 43rd BCS (general) examination.

Some 300 will be recruited in the public administration, 100 in police, 25 in foreign service and 843 teachers.

