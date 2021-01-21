UGC seeks extension of 43rd BCS application deadline

Educational institutions have been closed since 17 March last year due to coronavirus. As a result, the Honours and Masters exams could not be held on time and so many students will not be able to apply for the 43rd BCS. Meanwhile, the Honours exams have commenced in the universities. In this context, UGC has written to PSC, asking for the application time to be extended.

A meeting of public university vice chancellors, presided over by the UGC chairman, was held on 13 December. It was decided at the meeting to hold the Honours and Masters exams, in keeping with the health guidelines. At the same meeting the vice chancellors requested UGC to take measures for the BCS exam application deadline to be extended. UGC accordingly issue the letter to the PSC asking for the application deadline to be extended by two months.