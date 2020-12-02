43rd BCS preliminary exams likely in March

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has disclosed the probable time of 43rd general Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examinations.
According to BPSC circular, the preliminary examination of 200 marks of the 43rd general BCS may be held in March 2021.
However, the specific date and time will be published in the commission's website and the media.
Applications for the 43rd general BCS will begin at 10:00am on 30 December online and will end at 6:00pm on 31 January. PSC said the applicants have to pay exam fees within 72 hours of filling in the forms online.
Marks distribution of preliminary exams
According to the circular, the candidates have to attend at the preliminary exams on 200 marks. The duration of the exams is 2 hours. There will be 200 questions.
The marks include Bangla language and literature (35), English language and literature (35), Bangladesh affairs (30), international affairs (20), Geography (Bangladesh and world) (10), environment and disaster management (10), general science (15), computer and information technology (15), mathematical calculation (10), mental skill (10) and ethics, values and good governance (10).
The candidate will get one mark for correct answer while half mark (.50) will be deducted for wrong answer of each question.
Examination centres
The examinations will be held in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymenshigh.
Subject-based syllabus for preliminary examinations will be available on PSC website.