43rd BCS preliminary exams likely in March

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has disclosed the probable time of 43rd general Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) preliminary examinations.

According to BPSC circular, the preliminary examination of 200 marks of the 43rd general BCS may be held in March 2021.

However, the specific date and time will be published in the commission's website and the media.

Applications for the 43rd general BCS will begin at 10:00am on 30 December online and will end at 6:00pm on 31 January. PSC said the applicants have to pay exam fees within 72 hours of filling in the forms online.