43rd BCS written exam date deferred

Written examinations of compulsory subjects will commence on 24 July and will continue till 31 July.
Subject-wise written examinations of the technical/professional cadres was scheduled to begin on 2 August. It would now begin on 5 September and will continue till 7 Septmber.
According to the circular, the centres, seat plan and directives of the written examinations of 43rd BCS will be published on the PSC website in appropriate time.
The preliminary result of this BCS was published on 20 January this year. 15229 candidates pass it.
As many as 1814 officers will be recruited in different cadres. Of them, 300 officers will be recruited in admin cadre, 11 in police, 25 in foreign cadre, 843 in education, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in tax, 14 in customs and 19 in cooperatives cadre.