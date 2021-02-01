5 banks to recruit 1,439 officers

Educational Qualification

Four-year honors or masters’ degree from any government recognised university in any discipline.

The applicants must have first class in at least one examination in SSC/ equivalent and higher examinations.

Candidates with third division/class in any examination would not be accepted.

Age requirements

The applicants must be up to 30 years before 1 March 2020 while the age limit for applicants with freedom fighter and disabilities quotas is 32 year.

Deadline for application is 11:59pm on 22 February.