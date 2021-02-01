5 banks to recruit 1,439 officers

Bangladesh Bank has published a circular for recruitment in five state-owned banks in 1,439 officer (cash) posts.
Sonali Bank will recruit 846 officers while Agrani Bank 400, Janata Bank 105, Rupali Bank 85 and Bangladesh Development Bank 3.
Salary
The salary would be Tk 16,000-Tk 38,000 under the national pay scale, 2015.
Educational Qualification
Four-year honors or masters’ degree from any government recognised university in any discipline.
The applicants must have first class in at least one examination in SSC/ equivalent and higher examinations.
Candidates with third division/class in any examination would not be accepted.
Age requirements
The applicants must be up to 30 years before 1 March 2020 while the age limit for applicants with freedom fighter and disabilities quotas is 32 year.
Deadline for application is 11:59pm on 22 February.