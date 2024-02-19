46th BCS: BPSC announces date of preliminary test

Initially slated for 9 March, the 46th BCS preliminary examination date was deferred due to the city corporation elections in the eight divisional cities across the country.

A staggering total of 3,38,000 candidates have applied for the 46th BCS. The BPSC published the circular for the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination on 30 November, with 3140 vacant positions under different cadres.

Of the posts, 1,682 are for assistant surgeons, 16 for assistant dental surgeons, 920 for education, 274 for administration, 10 for foreign affairs, 80 for police, 14 for Ansar, 49 for family planning, 26 for fisheries, and 65 for public works cadres.