46th BCS: BPSC announces date of preliminary test
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has finalised the date of preliminary test.
The date was finalised at a special meeting on Sunday, PSC sources have confirmed.
The preliminary test of 46th BCS will simultaneously be held on 26 April at at Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres.
A member of PSC, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the preliminary test of 46th BCS will be held on 26 April. The damage that has been incurred due to deferring the preliminary test would be overcome by publishing the results of the preliminary test, he said adding a plan has been taken to take the written exam as soon as possible.
Initially slated for 9 March, the 46th BCS preliminary examination date was deferred due to the city corporation elections in the eight divisional cities across the country.
A staggering total of 3,38,000 candidates have applied for the 46th BCS. The BPSC published the circular for the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination on 30 November, with 3140 vacant positions under different cadres.
Of the posts, 1,682 are for assistant surgeons, 16 for assistant dental surgeons, 920 for education, 274 for administration, 10 for foreign affairs, 80 for police, 14 for Ansar, 49 for family planning, 26 for fisheries, and 65 for public works cadres.