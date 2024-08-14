BCS: 259 recruited now, despite recommendation years ago

These candidates will have to work as apprentices for two years. The government will be able to extend the training period by a maximum of two years.

In case someone doesn’t join within the stipulated date, it will be assumed that the candidate has not agreed to join the job and their appointment letters will be cancelled.

At the time of appointment these candidates are required to sign a bond with on non-judicial stamp of Tk 300 to the effect that if he resigns from the service during the apprenticeship or within three years of the completion of the apprenticeship, the salary paid to him during the training and all the money spent on training will have to be refunded and the candidates will be obliged to do that.

The list of these candidates can be found here.